Marotta Asset Management Sells 3,083 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 4.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $2,817,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $4,498,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.89. 2,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,724. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $173.58 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.