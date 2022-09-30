Marotta Asset Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.65. 422,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

