Marotta Asset Management Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 5.99% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

ENZL traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 35,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,204. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $65.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

