Marotta Asset Management Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management cut its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,179,000 after buying an additional 467,193 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 283,044 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 68,638 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $5,934,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $4,155,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.62 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

