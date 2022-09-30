Marotta Asset Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 211,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,131,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 167,748 shares during the period.

EWL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. 122,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

