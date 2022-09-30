Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.95

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 45056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,659,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 566,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,129,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 700,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.