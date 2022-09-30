Markus Limberger Sells 3,000 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) EVP Markus Limberger sold 3,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $48,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Markus Limberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Markus Limberger purchased 3,000 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,530.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.72. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 218,390 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Recommended Stories

