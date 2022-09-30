Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. 47,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,747. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.