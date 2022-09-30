Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.12. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

