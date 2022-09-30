Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 9,138 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.52. 453,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

