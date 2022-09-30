Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $180.31 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

