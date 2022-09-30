Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,612 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 1.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMT. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

COMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.48. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

