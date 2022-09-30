Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,313 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,283,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 50,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,244. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

