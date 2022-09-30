Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SCZ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,968. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $77.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

