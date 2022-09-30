Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 263,313 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 263,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,944,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,893,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 289,764 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.