Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading Down 3.4%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. 96,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,074,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.