Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mandiant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mandiant during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mandiant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mandiant during the second quarter valued at $2,489,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the second quarter valued at $11,882,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mandiant by 33.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.82. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.18 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 162.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

