M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $909.89

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 909.89 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 836.16 ($10.10). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 874 ($10.56), with a volume of 56,822 shares.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 819.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 909.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £456.22 million and a P/E ratio of 506.08.

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Sherwin purchased 2,250 shares of M.P. Evans Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £19,912.50 ($24,060.54).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. It operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

