Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance

Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

