Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the August 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Price Performance
Shares of Lynx Global Digital Finance stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
