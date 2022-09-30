Lydia Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,107.00 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Lydia Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $74,911.29 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Lydia Finance

Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lydia Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lydia Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lydia Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lydia Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

