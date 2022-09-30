Lydia Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,107.00 (LYD)

Lydia Finance (LYD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Lydia Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Lydia Finance has a total market cap of $74,911.29 and approximately $12,107.00 worth of Lydia Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lydia Finance has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Lydia Finance
Lydia Finance’s total supply is 95,001,232 coins. Lydia Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lydia Finance Coin Trading
