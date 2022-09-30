Lutz Financial Services LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

