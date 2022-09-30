Lutz Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $29,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

