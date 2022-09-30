Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

