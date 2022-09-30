Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Luther Burbank Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 21,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,247. The company has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.