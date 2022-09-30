Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Luther Burbank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. 21,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,247. The company has a market capitalization of $593.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.68. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Luther Burbank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the first quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the second quarter worth $168,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

