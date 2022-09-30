Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 29.88.

LCID opened at 14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 13.25 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 18.88.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

