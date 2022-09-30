Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSHIF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.15 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 1.08.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

PSHIF stock remained flat at 0.37 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.46 and a 200 day moving average of 0.54. Lucero Energy has a 52-week low of 0.23 and a 52-week high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

