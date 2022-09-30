Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in September

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CHNA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

