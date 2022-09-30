Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $22.36 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,774 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up 1.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vertiv worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its position in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in Vertiv by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $12.75 to $11.75 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

