Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,536,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,830 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE:ESI opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

