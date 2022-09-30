LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.05. 1,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 371,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

LivaNova Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 109.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

