Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 138.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

