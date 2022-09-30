Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,855 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

ITOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.60. 82,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.