Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 828 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $164.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,744. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $163.67 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

