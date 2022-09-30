Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $150.36. 21,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

