Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $690,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200,971 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 13,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,062. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

