Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. 20,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,643. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

