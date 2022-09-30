Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.21. 238,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,799. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

