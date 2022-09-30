Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,108 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,161,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,870,000 after acquiring an additional 396,039 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 882,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 738,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,845,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,641,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

