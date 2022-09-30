Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 237,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,286 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,082,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 595,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.28. 74,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,921. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

