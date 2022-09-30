Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.35

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.35 and traded as high as $16.37. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 254,148 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $576.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 19,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,458,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,246,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,198 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 250,654 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 64.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 287,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.