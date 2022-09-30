Linker Coin Price Reaches $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $734.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,703.33 or 0.99924038 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057418 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064089 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082223 BTC.

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

