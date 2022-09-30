LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

