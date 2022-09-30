LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
