Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. abrdn plc grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 428,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after buying an additional 93,582 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,356,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

