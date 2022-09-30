LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 61.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

