LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.22. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
