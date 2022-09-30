Liberum Capital Downgrades A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) to Hold

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A.G. Barr Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. A.G. Barr has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.
A.G. Barr Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on A.G. Barr (BAGFF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.