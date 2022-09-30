Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,561. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

