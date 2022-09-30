Lewis J. Critelli Sells 4,500 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,069. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

