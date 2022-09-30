Leo H. Evart Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leo H. Evart Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.67. The stock had a trading volume of 140,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $330.53 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.