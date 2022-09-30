LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Invests $246,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 428,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.