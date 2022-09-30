LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,597. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

